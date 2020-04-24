Clinical trial on COVID-19 convalescent plasma treatment underway in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A phase two COVID-19 convalescent plasma clinical trial is underway in Connecticut, one of a handful of FDA approved blood plasma studies in the country.

So far three COVID patients at three separate hospitals in the Trinity Health Of New England system have received donated plasma from people who have recovered.

Dr. Danyal Ibrahim, Regional Chief Quality Officer, says “Does it change course or the outcome for the patient? We are looking to evaluate survival. Meaning those who receive the plasma are recovering and then getting off the ventilator and hopefully walking out of the hospital.”

Dr. Ibrahim is one of three lead investigators looking into convalescent plasma through the lens of science.

Is it safe? Does it work?

He explains, “Convalescent plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 would have antibodies that the person that recovered. And that was a very important factor in the recovery. So we take that plasma, precious plasma that has antibodies and give it to the patient who is critically ill.”

Patients in the intensive care unit who are on ventilators.

Donors are needed for the potentially life saving therapy.

“I fortunately just had very minimal mild symptoms,” says Shawna Edwards, a nurse administrator at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

She and her husband are already approved to donate.

“It was really just a sense of seeing patients who are in our critical care,” says Edwards. “And having so many issues. If we can somehow give back and somehow be a part of a solution, especially for others, there was no question.”

Study results could be released in four weeks.

Dr. Ibrahim says they are looking for qualified donors who tested positive for COVID and are now symptom free.

For more information about how to donate, contact the COVID-19 Plasma Research Team at 860-714-7129 or at COVID-19PlasmaStudy@trinityhealthofne.org. From Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.