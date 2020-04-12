CLOSED: Coronavirus drive-thru testing sites across the state suspend services due to predicted high winds

Conn. (WTNH) — Due to the high winds predicted for Monday, April 13, many drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are shutting their tent doors for the day.

RELATED: Damaging gusts, localized flooding, and outages expected Monday

Griffin Health said in a statement Sunday afternoon, they are closing as a cautionary measure based on the weather forecast. All appointments scheduled for Monday, April 13 will either be moved up to Sunday or rescheduled. They say their goal is to be back up and running Tuesday.

Hartford Healthcare is doing the same. They said in a statement Sunday, all their testing for Monday is canceled.

Bristol Health said, “because of the high winds, we will be closed for collecting specimens tomorrow. We will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.”

Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, and Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven said the same.

RELATED: LIST: CT hospitals open for drive-thru coronavirus testing, doctor’s referral required