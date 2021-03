COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Colchester Elementary School is closed Monday due to several staff members being out sick.

The Superintendent of Colchester Public Schools, Jeffrey Burt, says that the school is closed Monday due to approximately 17 staff members being out.

The school had a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, and Burt says that a significant number of staff members had side effects that are keeping them out of work.

The school is expected to be back open on Tuesday.