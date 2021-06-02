Community Health Center continues push for COVID vaccine as it celebrates administration of 500K doses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One federally funded health center has been at the forefront of Connecticut’s vaccine effort.

Community Health Center has given out one out of six doses across Connecticut. Now, they’re celebrating a key milestone of reaching 500,000 doses administered.

Nearly 80% of connecticut’s population that’s eligible for the vaccine has had at least one dose.

But there’s still a long way to go when it comes to the younger groups.

Mikey is a Two Rivers Magnet School student and is CREC‘s 1000th student to get vaccinated.

Mikey said, “Since we didn’t get to do no science hands-on activities, but now that I got the vaccine, I probably can.”

Wednesday’s Warrior: ‘I’m here for the people’: Pharmacist makes history, administering CT’s first COVID vaccine

And he joined state leaders Wednesday to be an example for his fellow 12- to 15-year-old peers. And walked away with a $1,000 scholarship for doing so.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, “As of today, almost 30% of them have received a dose of the vaccine.

But we want to encourage more of our young people to get vaccinated.”

State officials were at CHC’s Pediatric Center in Hartford to highlight the health center’s

500,000th dose.

CHC launched the state’s largest drive-up vaccine clinic in January in East Hartford and opened additional sites in Middletown, Stamford, and Danbury.

CHC President Mark Masselli said, “We added 500 employees to work on our testing and our vaccine.”

But there’s still a gap number of those getting vaccinated in minority communities.

“Vaccine hesitancy was and is real,” State Treasure Shawn Wooden said, “These partnerships are critically important for us to reach everyone in every zip code throughout our state and that’s how we’re going to bring out state back to a new normal.”

Now that the state is open, vaccine sites are closing. Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz said it’s important to remember only 30% of people Mikey’s age are vaccinated and there’s still more work to be done in communities like Hartford.

Lt. Gov Bysiewicz added, “We are not done until we get 3.6 million people in our state fully vaccinated.”