BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Community Health Center of Bristol is starting a free COVID-19 testing program today.

CHC is offering free drive-up and walk-up COVID-19 testing for children and adults of all ages from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You don’t need symptoms, a referral, or an appointment to get tested, and results are expected to be available within two or three days.

There will not be testing on Labor Day.