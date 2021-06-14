Community Health Center’s mass COVID vaccination sites shutting down at end of June

(WTNH) — Community Health Center mass COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state will be closing at the end of the month.

In May, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state’s COVID infection rate, hospitalizations, and deaths were so low the state would begin shutting down mass vaccination sites across the state. The COVID vaccine, however, would remain available at clinics and CVS, Walgreens, and other pharmacy locations.

Mass vaccination sites in Middletown, Stamford, Danbury, and East Hartford will close on June 30. The organization will be offering in-clinic or pop-up vaccine locations after that date.

