Community-wide effort for PPE delivery seeking financial, volunteer support

(WTNH) — A community-wide effort for personal protective equipment delivery to those who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic in southwestern Connecticut is seeking monetary donations and volunteer support.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, State Rep. Anne Hughes created a COVID Community Response Team to address the need for PPE and other assistance in southwestern CT.

Members within the Team started an initiative to recruit community and student volunteers to manufacture and distribute face shields and protective gowns.

So far, volunteers have made and donated more than 3,000 face shields and 150 protective gowns.

The Team was able to identify additional immediate need for thousands of pieces of PPE for area non-profits. In response to the need, they are expanding to sewing or purchasing the much-needed face masks as well as continuing to make shields and gowns. Easton Senior Center is also helping out by recruiting seniors to sew masks.

In July, the Team delivered hundreds of masks and face shields to Stamford Hospital and other community organizations, group homes, the Redding Library, and at-risk community members.

The Team is looking for volunteers to help build face shields, gowns, and masks, as well as financial donations to support the purchase of materials.

The Team says a donation of $40 can make 50 face shields or 35 gowns.

To make a tax-deductible donation: SHAREtheProject.networkforgood.com. They ask that you specify in notes ‘CTPPT.’

The COVID Community Response Team encourages anyone interested in volunteering to build or sew PPE to contact student volunteer Eli Brennan at eli_brennan@outlook.com.