Concerns over more kids testing positive for COVID-19 with school just around the corner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, said in the last two weeks of July there was a 40% increase in child cases of COVID-19 in 49 states studied – including Connecticut – with more than 97,000 kids testing positive.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, a Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine says that early in the quarantine kids were taken out of school and kept home. Now, she notes, kids and teens are becoming more active and social again. She says that kids between 10 and 19-years-old have now been shown to spread the virus just as much as adults do.

“Children in that age group may be acting more like adults do, as well, which is that they interact with a lot more people, are out and about a lot more,” says Dr. Juthani.

She says we don’t have all of the information yet, but it shows that anyone can transmit COVID-19 to anyone else, and stresses the importance of using safe practices like wearing masks and social distancing.

“I think this is extremely critical especially as children are embarking to start in school again are playing sports again, parents have to remember this as well that their children can be equal transmitters to them and we need to keep people safe in our communities.”

