DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Griffin Health Services CEO Patrick Charmel will join together on Tuesday to highlight the impact of funding for hospitals.

The $8.7 million in funding for hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots was secured by DeLauro in relief legislation. Representative DeLauro is also expected to call on the Senate to pass the Heroes Act.

That event will begin at 11 a.m. today in Derby.