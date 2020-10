(WTNH) — Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is in her second week of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

She posted on Twitter that she can feel progress and may be “Approaching the end of this journey.” She is still coughing and has shortness of breath.

Captain’s Log

Star date: September 30, 2020

Good morning 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ijobq3sQKJ — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) September 30, 2020

Hayes tested positive last Sunday after one of her staff members tested positive the day before.