Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro talks about how federal officials are handling coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro stopped by News 8’s studio to walk about what’s being done in Washington, D.C. to combat the coronavirus.

“This is a time of crisis; people are very, very concerned,” she said. “It’s important for me to talk with you about trying to allay people’s fears, let you know what is happening at the federal level with regard to people’s health questions and what’s going on in their lives, but also, the economics. What’s going on economically for themselves and their families.”

