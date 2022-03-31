NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Health officials in Connecticut are keeping a close eye on the BA.2 subvariant of omicron, also known as stealth omicron.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, told the Hartford Courant, “We will see some sort of surge,” citing a rise in cases in Europe right now. The U.S. tends to lag a few weeks behind spikes overseas.

“It’s been here for a while, but it really made its presence known about two weeks ago,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare. “That’s my feeling.”

The BA.2 omicron subvariant is nothing new to doctors, but it is different than the original.

“BA.2 is about 30-40% more transmissible than BA.1, and right now, it makes up the majority of cases in Connecticut,” said Dr. Scott Roberts, the associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Hospital.

A couple of days ago, BA.2 became the most prevalent variant in New England. BA.1 is the original omicron that swept across the world just in time for the holidays. Wu said we will not see that kind of jump in cases.

“I never expected a spike or a surge,” Wu said. “I’ve only expected either a plateauing of numbers or a slight increase in numbers.”

Roberts said we still have to wait and see.

“I think a big, outstanding question is how big of a surge that will be, and I certainly don’t predict it will be of the same level we saw over the holidays with the very large omicron surge,” Roberts said.

It will be harder to tell, however. More people are testing for COVID-19 at home now and not reporting the results. Experts do test wastewater, and that shows COVID levels definitely are increasing.

There is also some evidence that BA.2 may have a greater impact on children.

“Some more studies need to bear that out, but there is the concern that it may actually affect children in a more adverse effect,” Wu said.

All the more reason to get everyone vaccinated, and for some to get their second booster.

“Especially those who are over 50, or those with medical problems that put them at risk for disease, now is the time to get that booster dose so immunity can peak right as BA.2 is going up,” Roberts said.

The good news is, most people who are fully vaccinated do not get severely sick from BA.1 or BA.2. Plus, warmer weather means more time spent outside where you are much less likely to get COVID-19 at all.