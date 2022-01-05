Conn. hospitals feeling strain of latest coronavirus surge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s daily positivity rate hit 23.85%, and 10,602 new cases and a total of 1,562 hospitalizations were reported Tuesday.

On Nov. 5, 2020, 197 people were hospitalized. About 10 days after Thanksgiving, the total jumped to 500 patients, and 10 days after Christmas, we’re inching closer to 1,600.

In April 2020, hospitalizations in Connecticut reached their pandemic peak of nearly 2,000.

Hospital officials and healthcare workers are feeling the strain yet again. However, fewer people require intensive care and ventilators than early in the pandemic.

Hartford HealthCare CEO Jeffrey Flaks Explained what they are doing to keep up with the increased hospitalizations.

“We’re able to do load-leveling and move patients where we do have beds, or where we anticipate having beds so that we can try to ensure that we can care for people in each instance,” Flaks said. “Tracking bed availability and being able to maximize ways to decant the areas of the system most crowded or under the most pressure allows us to continue to maintain our operations.”

As for testing demand, Hartford HealthCare is extending hours at testing locations and opening four new testing sites in the coming days.