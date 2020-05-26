ConnectiCare extends no-cost telehealth benefits to end of June

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — ConnectiCare announced on Tuesday they are extending the no-cost benefits of telehealth until the end of June.

ConnectiCare members can continue to use telehealth for covered medical and mental health services without paying a deductible, copayment, or coinsurance through June 30, 2020.

ConnectiCare says no-cost telehealth visits apply to not only coronavirus but any illness or injury. Members must use in-network primary care doctors, specialists, or mental health clinicians.

Visit their website for more information.