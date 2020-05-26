ConnectiCare extends no-cost telehealth benefits to end of June

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — ConnectiCare announced on Tuesday they are extending the no-cost benefits of telehealth until the end of June.
ConnectiCare members can continue to use telehealth for covered medical and mental health services without paying a deductible, copayment, or coinsurance through June 30, 2020.
ConnectiCare says no-cost telehealth visits apply to not only coronavirus but any illness or injury. Members must use in-network primary care doctors, specialists, or mental health clinicians.
