Connecticut adopting CDC’s relaxed mask guidelines, days before restaurant guidance is eased

(WTNH) — President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday they are relaxing guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans wearing masks outdoors.

The CDC is giving fully vaccinated adults the green light to exercise outside, attend small outdoor gatherings — even with unvaccinated people –and dine outdoors with other households, all without a mask.

For unvaccinated Americans, masks are still recommended if you are outside with other unvaccinated people or dining outdoors with other households.

And, all Americans should still wear masks at crowded outdoor concerts, parades, and sporting events.

A reason for the changes: the CDC said that data shows that less than 10% of transmission of the virus happens outdoors.

Connecticut will be adopting the new mask recommendations. And on May 1, the state will be easing restrictions for restaurants statewide.

All restaurants and businesses will be subject to a 12 a.m. closing time. People no longer need to order food to have a drink, but only if you dine outside. There will no longer be a limit on people per table when dining outside.

All other restrictions will be lifted on May 19, except for masks being required in all public indoor settings when social distancing is not possible.