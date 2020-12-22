Connecticut Biotech donating 1,000 N95 masks to local municipal employees

(WTNH) — Leaders in several local communities are teaming up with Connecticut Biotech to provide 1,000 N95 face masks to municipal workers.

The towns of South Windsor and Ellington have already received their donations. East Hartford workers will get those masks on Tuesday, and East Windsor workers are set to receive their mask donations by the end of Wednesday.

Bruce Morris, Managing Director of Connecticut Biotech, joined Good Morning Connecticut to talk more about the donations.

Watch the video above for more.