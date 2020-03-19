Closings
Connecticut Children’s Medical Center launches coronavirus hotline

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Children’s Medical Center has launched a COVID-19 hotline to provide advice about the pandemic.

“It is important parents get the answers they need regarding their children when they need it,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief and Infectious Disease specialist at Connecticut Children’s.

The hotline — (833) 226-2362 — will launch Thursday, March 18 at 8 a.m. and will be available 24/7.

“The hotline will not only answer general questions about the pediatric impact of the coronavirus but will also provide direction to families and providers about when patients need to be seen by a specialist or in the hospital or emergency department,” said Dr. Salazar. “It will help provide callers with the latest information and education about how the virus is escalating or shifting.”

Parents can also get help online.

