Connecticut distillery reuses craft beer leftovers to help breweries

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Earth Day is Wednesday so why not think about ways to support conservation while helping businesses who are struggling during this coronavirus outbreak?

A new distillery does both by taking the leftovers from the craft brewing process and distilling it into liquor; all while raising money for Connecticut’s struggling breweries

 “That money goes to the breweries so they can get back some of the costs of making beer and also try to hire some of those employees back because a lot of them are furloughed,” said Continuum owner Brandon Collins.

Their new beverage is called Relief Drops. Collins said it’s similar to a gin.

Continuum opened in February but now with extra leftovers from unused kegs at bars and restaurants, the staff is busier than ever.

“Those have started to come in this week, so it’s a mix of those kegs and what brewers had in those tanks, high capacity stuff that they know they’re not going to go through,” he said.

Collins was a chemist and after a career change and an internship at Black Hog Brewing, he realized he could put brewery waste to use.

“The brewing process, in general, there were materials that could be recouped, murky cloudy stuff that they wouldn’t be able to package,” he said. “There’s still a lot of alcohol left in that liquid that’s leftover.”

He hopes it’s a win-win for everyone involved.

“The best way we can do that is to work with these partner breweries to ensure their beer doesn’t go to waste while building up our own inventory,” he said.

He said $10 from each bottle goes to the Connecticut Brewery Relief Fund. Thanks to a donor, the first 100 bottles will be matched, letting you send an extra bottle to the essential worker of your choice.

Relief Drops will be available May 10.

