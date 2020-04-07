Connecticut families use telemedicine hoping to avoid an ER visit during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, a trip to the emergency room of any hospital could expose family members to the highly-contagious COVID-19.

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford is making it easy for concerned moms and dads.

When one local woman’s son got hit in the nose with a baseball this week, she was relieved to learn she could have him examined by a doctor via video-chat.

The woman said talking to the doctor on video chat comforted her, especially after he explained how many surgeries he had done. She felt confident he could identify a broken nose whether in person or not.

I can bring that expert care anywhere. I can bring it right into their house and we’re able to have that five, fifteen minute conversation very comfortably, very convenient, very safely. And I’m really able to give them the level of care that I give them in the office.

– Dr. Chris Grindle/ Connecticut Children’s Ear, Nose, and Throat

The doctor could tell the boy’s nose was, in fact, broken. He was treated and is doing fine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

COVID-19 outbreak creates challenges for new parents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 outbreak creates challenges for new parents"

Man killed during motorcycle crash in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed during motorcycle crash in Hartford"

Gov. Lamont says coronavirus cases are ‘flattening,’ but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is close to over yet

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont says coronavirus cases are ‘flattening,’ but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is close to over yet"

Bristol Health asking public to help supply PPE equipment, limiting coronavirus testing site hours due to kit shortage

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bristol Health asking public to help supply PPE equipment, limiting coronavirus testing site hours due to kit shortage"

Connecticut families use telemedicine hoping to avoid an ER visit during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut families use telemedicine hoping to avoid an ER visit during coronavirus outbreak"

Healthcare workers, officers and firefighters gather heartfelt 'thank you' outside Hartford Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthcare workers, officers and firefighters gather heartfelt 'thank you' outside Hartford Hospital"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss