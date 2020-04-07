Connecticut families use telemedicine hoping to avoid an ER visit during coronavirus outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, a trip to the emergency room of any hospital could expose family members to the highly-contagious COVID-19.

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford is making it easy for concerned moms and dads.

When one local woman’s son got hit in the nose with a baseball this week, she was relieved to learn she could have him examined by a doctor via video-chat.



The woman said talking to the doctor on video chat comforted her, especially after he explained how many surgeries he had done. She felt confident he could identify a broken nose whether in person or not.

I can bring that expert care anywhere. I can bring it right into their house and we’re able to have that five, fifteen minute conversation very comfortably, very convenient, very safely. And I’m really able to give them the level of care that I give them in the office. – Dr. Chris Grindle/ Connecticut Children’s Ear, Nose, and Throat

The doctor could tell the boy’s nose was, in fact, broken. He was treated and is doing fine.