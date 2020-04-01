Connecticut Food Association issuing new safety recommendations for grocery stores during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Food Association has issued new safety guidelines for protecting grocery store employees and their daily customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines are set to change how people do their grocery shopping including social distancing at the check-out line and limiting customer capacity in stores across the state.

“We really implemented on the fly a bunch of ways to keep traffic flowing correctly and keep our associates safe and customers safe when they come into our stores,” said Connecticut Food Association President, Wayne Pecse.

The new guidelines include social distancing by encouraging markets to play six-foot markers on the ground so customers know how far to space out at the grocery store.

Another guideline is limiting family trips to the store to comply with the recommended capped occupancy of 50%.

“We’re trying to ask people to come in one at a time when they can,” said Pecse.

Elm City Market in New Haven has already begun implementing some of the safety guidelines ahead of the recommendation.

“We’re not only having the markers, we’re getting all employees face guards,” said Hannah Pimenta, Assistant Store Manager. “Everyone is wearing gloves. As of next week, we’re hoping to provide customers with gloves and face masks as well.”

The safety recommendations are packed with one goal in mind: keep customers across Connecticut stocked and safe.

“This is a time where we have to work together for the sake of our own communities, so we’ll get through this and get back to the way things were over time but during this period,” said Pecse. “It’s important that we allow space for others so they feel comfortable as well.”

Among the guidelines, there is also a recommendation to stop all self-serve foods and product sampling as one more measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A full list can be found below: