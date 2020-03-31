Connecticut Food Bank’s Race Against Hunger Virtual 5k coming this April

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Food Bank and JB Sports are teaming up to host a virtual 5k April 13-19. The goal: to feed CT residents struggling with hunger during the coronavirus crisis.

The race is a virtual event in which participants can register and run or walk at any time between April 13-19 at a location of their choosing and send it their results to the event coordinator.

The event is perfectly suited to a time when people are encouraged to stay away from one another to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious COVID-19.

In recent weeks, as hundreds of thousands are out of work due to the virus outbreak, food banks across the state are working overtime to keep everyone fed.

The proceeds will help the CT Food Bank.

You can register any time before April 19.

To learn more about Race Against Hunger, visit www.jbsports.com or email kaitlin@jbsports.com.

Race Against Hunger is presented by Stop & Shop, with additional support from Webster Bank, Prudential, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, ConnectiCare, IRIS, Barrett Outdoor Communications, 99.1PLR, Star 99.9, WEBE 108, WICC 600, 95.9 The FOX, and 94.3 WYBC.