Connecticut getting more than 92,000 vaccine doses this week

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)– Connecticut’s health department says the state has been shipped more than 92,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

About half of those, 45,650, are for people receiving their first doses. The rest are to be given to people completing their vaccination regimen with a second dose.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that providers across the state requested more than 150,000 doses this week.

Lamont has also signed a declaration extending Connecticut’s state of emergency until April 20, despite some concerns raised by Republican legislators.