Connecticut getting more than 92,000 vaccine doses this week

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)– Connecticut’s health department says the state has been shipped more than 92,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

About half of those, 45,650, are for people receiving their first doses. The rest are to be given to people completing their vaccination regimen with a second dose.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that providers across the state requested more than 150,000 doses this week.  

Related: Gov. Lamont extends CT’s State of Emergency for COVID-19 pandemic until April 20

Lamont has also signed a declaration extending Connecticut’s state of emergency until April 20, despite some concerns raised by Republican legislators.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss