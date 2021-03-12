Connecticut governor receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced he received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday morning at Saint Francis Hospital.

“I view receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of my obligation to protect myself, members of my administration, and my family,” Governor Lamont said. “As we continue our vaccine rollout, I continue to urge all of our residents to receive their vaccination once they are eligible. These vaccines are safe, effective, and they will help us get back to normal.”

RELATED: Gov. Lamont praises Biden for goal to get all adults access to COVID vaccine by May

His first dose was administered at The First Cathedral church in Bloomfield about a month ago.