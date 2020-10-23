Connecticut has 19 communities with ‘red alert’ virus levels

(AP) — There are now 19 cities and towns in Connecticut that are considered “red alert towns” after their daily rates of new COVID-19 infections grew.

That’s eight more communities since last week. Many are located in southeastern Connecticut.

Their daily rates surpassed 15 infections per 100,000 people.

The communities now have the option of rolling back the state’s third phase of reopening. Residents in those communities are also being urged to wear masks, socially distance, frequently wash their hands, stay home if they’re over 65, cancel gatherings and events with nonrelatives, and get tested regularly, even if they’re healthy.