Connecticut has been added to Massachusetts’ travel advisory list

The state of Massachusetts has declared residents traveling from Connecticut to Massachusetts will need to quarantine.

Starting Saturday, Connecticut and New Jersey residents traveling to Massachusetts are required to quarantine for 14 days or show a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to three days prior to arrival, according to the state’s government officials.

Those who do not abide by the newly enforced ruleset can be fined $500 per day.

