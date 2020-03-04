Connecticut hospitals double down on potential coronavirus cases

(WTNH) — Here in Connecticut, hospitals are doubling down on preparation for a potential coronavirus COVID-19 case.

A lot of people talking about the coronavirus and rightfully so. Some are afraid they’re going to get it as it continues to spread across the country. The U.S. Surgeon General was in Connecticut on Monday, saying we should avoid the handshake for now.

Instead, he’s suggesting elbow bumping if you need to greet someone. Yeah, it seems foolish, but minimizing contact will help reduce the spread of anything, even the flu. In terms of our hospitals, doctors, nurses, and staff at Yale-New Haven, Hartford Healthcare and UConn Health are ready if a patient comes through with the virus. They have plans in place to keep everyone safe and avoid any further spread.

“This is a different way of preparing that we think about logistics, transports, think about where the patient needs to be placed for the right level of care, how our access points are secured in the sense of appropriate screening criteria and methods in place.” Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford Healthcare Chief Clinical Officer

Most hospitals have negative pressure rooms to evaluate patients after getting screened. Those rooms allow air to basically escape through vents instead of going out into public areas once the door is opened.

New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts all have cases of coronavirus, only adding to the heightened level of concern here in Connecticut.