Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut prison inmates are helping with the shortage of face masks during the coronavirus outbreak.

Correctional Enterprises of Connecticut has developed a prototype of a cotton fabric mask. It would be used where N-95 respirators and surgical masks aren’t available.

The masks are being made in five prison manufacturing shops across the state.

CECT says they think they can make about 1,400 each day. 3,300 were made in the first two days.