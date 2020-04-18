Connecticut NAACP urging Gov. Lamont to do more to help communities of color impacted by pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut NAACP outlined new interventions to help communities of color hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detailed three-page memo from NAACP leadership details specific steps the organization would like to see implemented at the state level with hopes of minimizing the devastating and disproportionate effects of Coronavirus in urban communities.

“We want measurable results in reference to dealing with this crisis in our community,” said Connecticut NAACP President Scot Esdaile.

In the letter, NAACP leadership identifies five aggressive interventions for state leaders to consider including equitable testing sites, protection for essential low wage workers and safety measures for the incarcerated.

Governor Ned Lamont said he is aware of the disparity.

“Some people live in denser areas,” he said. “They can’t social distance within their home. Some people have preexisting conditions be it asthma or diabetes and that seems to hit the African American community most severely.”

Governor Lamont added that he looks forward to more dialogue surrounding the topic as his administration works to support and protect the most vulnerable.