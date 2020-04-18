Connecticut NAACP urging Gov. Lamont to do more to help communities of color impacted by pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut NAACP outlined new interventions to help communities of color hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detailed three-page memo from NAACP leadership details specific steps the organization would like to see implemented at the state level with hopes of minimizing the devastating and disproportionate effects of Coronavirus in urban communities.

 “We want measurable results in reference to dealing with this crisis in our community,” said Connecticut NAACP President Scot Esdaile.

In the letter, NAACP leadership identifies five aggressive interventions for state leaders to consider including equitable testing sites, protection for essential low wage workers and safety measures for the incarcerated.

Governor Ned Lamont said he is aware of the disparity.

“Some people live in denser areas,” he said. “They can’t social distance within their home. Some people have preexisting conditions be it asthma or diabetes and that seems to hit the African American community most severely.”

Governor Lamont added that he looks forward to more dialogue surrounding the topic as his administration works to support and protect the most vulnerable.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Connecticut NAACP urging Gov. Lamont to do more to help communities of color impacted by pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut NAACP urging Gov. Lamont to do more to help communities of color impacted by pandemic"

Santa takes break from toy building to show kids how to stay safe and healthy during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa takes break from toy building to show kids how to stay safe and healthy during pandemic"

Bagpipers, drummers put on parade to thank workers outside Yale New Haven Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bagpipers, drummers put on parade to thank workers outside Yale New Haven Hospital"

CT youth group tries to get teens to help stop the spread of coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT youth group tries to get teens to help stop the spread of coronavirus"

Modern Apizza adjusts to new normal amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Modern Apizza adjusts to new normal amid pandemic"

CT Checkup: Edibolic Kitchen in West Haven provides meals for those in need in NYC

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Edibolic Kitchen in West Haven provides meals for those in need in NYC"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss