Connecticut parents scheduling kids ages 12 to 15 for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The latest age group scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccinations is between the ages of 12 and 15. That accounts for roughly 300,000 people.

Yale New Haven Health opened appointment times online and through a call center to huge demand. Yale is encouraging scheduled appointments right now.

RELATED: Local parents, teens react to FDA giving green light to Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 12-15

Doctors stress the importance of vaccinating children, for everyone’s sake.



“Even if kids may not get that sick, it reduces spread and that actually reduces the risk to society in terms of hospitalizations, illness, and all the other things we’re all worried about,” says Yale Medicine Dr. Ohm Deshpande.

Hartford Healthcare will take scheduled appointments starting Thursday in addition to walk-ups at all of its vaccine locations and mobile sites around Connecticut.

They anticipate a smooth rollout since they now have plenty of the Pfizer vaccine available.



“It’s a very nice place we sit in now with plenty of access it really removes a lot of the barriers that people were experiencing before,” says Dr. James P. Cardon, Hartford Healthcare’s Chief Clinical Integration Officer.

UConn Health and other providers are also ready to start vaccinating the younger teens on Thursday. Their call center number is (860) 679-5589.

Vaccine providers are all anticipating the CDC and Connecticut Department of Public Health will give them the go-ahead to start vaccinating this younger age group on Thursday.

The FDA says the Pfizer vaccine is 100% effective in this age group with no safety concerns. Like adults teens need two doses.

Even with a growing vaccinated population, doctors still urge everyone to use caution.

“This is still a very lethal disease and although it’s starting to feel comfortable like there’s an end in sight, this is the critical moment not to let your guard down,” urges Dr. Cardon.

To locate a vaccination site near you go to 211.