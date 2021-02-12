Connecticut partners with Walmart to get COVID vaccine into the arms of shoppers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Beginning this week, the state is partnering with pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart to get the COVID vaccine into the arms of folks age 65 and older.

By design the locations of the clinics are in some of the poorest communities. The Walmart on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford is a beacon of hope for those trying to steer clear from COVID.

Cyrus Guidry, of West Hartford, used the online portal and says it was easy.

“I grabbed a slot signed up got an appointment in two seconds was confirmed and here I am,” said Guidry.

Residents age 65 and older are eligible to get the vaccine in our state. That’s an estimated 300,000 people. Some don’t have a car, or health insurance. Getting this free vaccine could save their life. So the partnership between Connecticut and Walmart is directed at vulnerable populations where customers can walk in.

Jen Nemec, Walmart’s Director of Market Health & Wellness, tells News 8 the stories that come out of the connections they are making with customers are special.

“We’ve had grandmothers come in and tell us they can’t wait to come back to us for their second dose because they haven’t met their grandbabies yet,” said Nemec.

Seven Walmart locations were chosen by the state based on CDC data. Hartford, New Haven, North Windham, Norwalk, Torrington, Waterbury, and West Haven. State officials from the Department of Public Health decide how many of the weekly 70,000 vaccine doses received will go to clinics.

A UPS delivery man dropped off a box of vaccine at the Walmart just in time for customers who were receiving their shots. To date in our state about 580,000 shots have been given.

Cyrus Guidry says getting vaccinated means freedom.

“It’s allowing me to go places and do things with a lot more freedom than I currently have and I guess most of all protection from what can be a devastating illness.”

Walmart is also working through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, allowing them more doses and the ability to help more people. They are running clinics in 35 states.

Customers can sign up online, or call to schedule an appointment. Right now you must be in the priority group to get the vaccine at Walmart. It’s not for the general public. You must also live or work in Connecticut to get the shot.

Here’s the link to schedule an appointment.