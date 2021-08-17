Connecticut ready to rollout COVID booster shots, Gov. Lamont says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It looks like COVID-19 booster vaccine shots could be coming for all Americans.

Health officials are expected to recommend people who got Pfizer or Moderna vaccines get a third shot eight months after their second vaccination.

“We know that especially for those who are older, the effectiveness of vaccine tends to decrease a little bit over time,” says Yale Medicine‘s Dr. Richard Martinello.

He says that is the reason for the booster recommendation expected soon.

RELATED: Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

“This a very important time to make sure that everyone is as protected as possible,” says Dr. Martinello, who adds, “We know that people receiving the vaccination is the best possible way for people to protect themselves against this virus.”

Governor Ned Lamont says the Connecticut Department of Public Health is ready to roll out boosters.

“We’ve got access to the vaccines, we’ve got a distribution system in place,” explained Governor Lamont.

The department’s acting director, Dr. Deirdra Gifford says walk-in provider locations may very well continue for boosters. She says if the age group eligible for a third dose is large, mass vaccination sites will go up again, and the state’s VAMS computer reservation system would be ready to take appointments.



“We’ve also done a lot of work on the VAMS system. We got a lot of feedback and we’ve made a lot of improvements,” says Dr. Gifford.

The physician spokesperson for the Connecticut State Medical Society weighed in on booster shots and the future of COVID.

“The COVID virus will be around maybe forever, but certainly for several years just look at the flu. The flu has been around forever, we all get vaccinated for the flu,” says Dr. Carl Nissen.

Immunocompromised individuals are already eligible to receive a COVID booster vaccine. The CDC has not weighed in on booster shots for people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.