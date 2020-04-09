Connecticut receives donation of hydroxychloroquine to help fight Coronavirus

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced Thursday that the state has received a donation of hydroxychloroquine from Amneal Pharmaceuticals to distribute to acute care hospitals as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized emergency use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 in certain hospitalized patients. Hydroxychloroquine is traditionally used to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus.

Shipment of the medication direct to medical facilities, will ensure that patients have direct access to the medication and aims to limit hoarding and inappropriate use or prescribing.

The donation was secured through DCP’s Drug Control Division in collaboration of the Connecticut Hospital Association.

“Making sure that medical facilities have the resources they need to treat patients who are in dire need of our support is an absolute priority. I want to thank Amneal Pharmaceuticals for their generous donation, along with DCP, and the Connecticut Hospital Association for working to ensure this medication goes to the right place. What we’re going through is unprecedented, and it will continue to take public-private partnerships like this to get through it.” said Governor Ned Lamont.

The medication was sent to hospitals in the state based on the total number of beds the hospital is licensed for. Additional allotments were sent to hospitals supporting or expected to support recovery centers.

“Faced with an unprecedented medical challenge, Connecticut hospitals are focused on providing the best care for our patients. We are learning more every day about how best to care for patients with COVID-19, including that hydroxychloroquine may play an important role in treatment,” said Jennifer Jackson, CEO of the Connecticut Hospital Association.

400,000 tablets (4,000 bottles) of the 200mg hydroxychloroquine tablets have shipped and are starting to be received by hospitals.