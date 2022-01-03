Ansonia Public Schools closed this week due to COVID-related staffing issues

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Public Schools will be closed this week due to COVID-19-related staffing issues, Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco announced Monday.

DiBacco said remote learning is currently not an option, so these days will be added to the end of the school year, making their tentative last day of school June 10.

“At present, we have 25% of staff out due to COVID and we had several bus drivers out as well which resulted in cancellation of transportation. It is a harsh reality and a stark reminder that our community is suffering from another wave of COVID,” DiBacco said in a letter to families.

Students and staff will return to school Monday, Jan. 10, according to DiBacco.

The school district is following the most recent guidelines by the Connecticut Department of Public Health, which updated its guidance to align with the CDC.

The updated guidance states that people who are fully vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 only have to isolate for five days.

The new guidance from DPH says individuals in a school setting who have mild symptoms related to COVID-19 should immediately isolate at home, test for the virus, and remain away from activities outside of the home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for at least five days, or longer if symptoms persist. Anyone who tests positive should wear a mask for an additional five days at all times when around other people.