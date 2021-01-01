Connecticut starting 2021 with COVID positivity rate at 9%

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the state’s ongoing battle against the coronavirus as we head into the new year, there are signs of alarm, but also some signs of hope.

For two days in a row, Connecticut’s daily COVID positivity rate has been around 9%, and only seven of 169 towns and cities in CT are not in the red-alert category. That means more than 15 per 100,000 people are testing positive for COVID-19 in the 162 red cities and towns.

Connecticut is not alone in this.

“No man is an island…and I see New York spiking up, Rhode Island is spiking up, Massachusetts is going up, and it’s a very cautious couple of weeks,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

It’s unclear, but the COVID-19 spike could be connected to Christmas gatherings. More than 1,100 people are hospitalized across Connecticut, but there’s an upside. The state leads the northeast in COVID vaccinations to date.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine could be approved soon in 2021 and be added to the mix. Plus, Pfizer will be doubling its capacity after reaching a new deal with the federal government.

“Our healthcare workers are still a little bit reluctant about the vaccine, and we’re now communicating with them, making sure we understand what people’s concerns are,” said the state’s Acting Health Commissioner, Deidre Gifford.

As cases spike and more people head to testing sites, those sites are also keeping an eye out for that new COVID strain.

These numbers are based on information that came out on Thursday. We will get an updated look at these numbers on Saturday.