Connecticut VA to begin screening for coronavirus upon entry to campuses

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut VA will be screening all patients, staff, and visitors for the coronavirus before they enter the West Haven and Newington campuses starting on Monday.

The VA Connecticut Healthcare System announced Friday that effective on Monday, March 9, they will be screening all patients, staff, visitors, volunteers, contractors, and vendors.

The screenings will be at two entrances at each campus and PIV badge access to all other exterior doors will be turned off until further notice.

Screenings will start at 6 am on Monday and run 24-hours until further notice.

Shuttle drop-off/pick-up will also be modified and employees will be required to show their PIV badge as part of the screening. Screenings for the outer buildings will be done as designated by the supervisor/service chief.

Lines are anticipated so visitors should plan accordingly.