Connecticut’s largest healthcare providers planning for September COVID booster shot roll out

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that a third COVID-19 shot has been recommended for everyone who has received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, large health systems in Connecticut are busy planning how they will roll out so many shots once again.



Beginning on Sept. 20, both Hartford Healthcare and Yale New Haven Health are hoping to restart the process smoothly statewide.

“When we have spoken with our colleagues over at the State of Connecticut specifically about ordering more Moderna and Pfizer they have indicated there really are no barriers to us receiving whatever we need,” says Dr. Ohm Deshpande, vice president of Population Health with Yale New Haven Health.

He says appointments will be scheduled and there will be a walk-in element to the process in late September. Immunocompromised patients can start booking their booster shots starting Thursday, Aug. 19, through Yale’s healthcare system.

The booster vaccinations are expected to be like the first round with those who got it earliest would get the booster first.

Hartford Healthcare is also preparing for the September booster shot rollout.



“We are in the planning stages to really be able to handle the kind of volumes that we did with the first go round of vaccines,” says Dr. James Cardon, Hartford Healthcare’s chief clinical integration officer.

Health officials say people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also probably need extra shots, but they are waiting for more data.