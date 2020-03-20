Connecticut’s presidential primary postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is joining many other states across the country who are postponing their presidential primaries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press conference on Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont announced CT’s primary would be postponed from April 28 to June 2.

In a statement, the Secretary of State, Denise Merrill said she consulted with the governor, the Registrars of Voters, Town Clerks, and bi-partisan leadership of the CT general assembly to make the decision

“My most important concerns are allowing every Connecticut voter to make their voice heard in the selection of the presidential candidates, and ensuring that they are able to cast their ballots as safely as possible. Moving the primary date is a good first step that will give our hard-working local election officials more time to prepare. Changing an election date is not something we do lightly – it’s a recognition of the severity and the nature of this crisis and, along with my request to temporarily remove restrictive absentee ballot language from the statute, will allow the maximum number of Connecticut voters to participate in the electoral process, even if they wish to avoid gathering in a polling place. – Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill

Governor Lamont tweeted that he supports the decision to move the primary and it was done “in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority.”