WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Warnings have been issued by the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration about fraudulent home COVID testing kits being sold.



Good Morning America reports the FTC is flagging test kits being sold that are not FDA authorized with questionable accuracy.

Experts advise looking for brands like iHealth, BD Veritor and the On/Go test made by Access Bio.

