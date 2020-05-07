Coronavirus Alert: Next steps for Hartford HealthCare, CT schools as state prepares to start reopening

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffery Flaks joined us on Coronavirus Alert to reflect on the special surprise performance by The Voice season one winner Javier Colon Thursday at Hartford Hospital.

We also discuss how Hartford HealthCare has performed 16,000 coronavirus tests and has even expanded testing capabilities throughout the state, including mobile testing.

They hit the ground running in Groton with distance learning, and now we know it will be the way kids learn for the rest of this school year. Groton Superintendent of Schools Doctor Michael Graner joined Coronavirus Alert to give an update on how distance learning is going and to discuss what his school district’s plans are for the summer and fall.

