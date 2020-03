STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont has announced the fourth case of coronavirus in the state.

Lamont said in a press conference at biotech company Protein Sciences, that a person in Stamford has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

⁦@GovNedLamont⁩ says another CT case of Corona virus now in Stamford. Protein Sciences in Meriden has a federal agreement to find a vaccine for COVID19 ⁦@WTNH⁩ ⁦@ctcapitolreport⁩ #covid19 pic.twitter.com/OAHaHEiONo — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) March 12, 2020

Stamford Public Schools will close starting Friday, March 13 until further notice.

All SPS schools will be closed effective tomorrow, Friday, March 13th, 2020 until further notice. There will be additional communication with more detailed information later today. https://t.co/KEmhKTyycM — City of Stamford (@CityofStamford) March 12, 2020

