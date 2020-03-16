Coronavirus closures: Nearly 8,000 people have applied for unemployment since Friday, CT Department of Labor says

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Thousands of people around Connecticut are without work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The increase in unemployment came from the closures or scaling back of businesses after warnings from state leaders.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Labor said it sees roughly 1,000 people apply for unemployment within a weekend; however, by Monday morning, nearly 8,000 had come in.

Most applications are coming from those in the hospitality, education, seasonal industries, and from private companies that service schools.

Those families are not unsure when or where their next paycheck is coming from.

“I probably won’t be able to pay my bills unless I can get an extension on unemployment,” said Tracie Jacbonson, a home health aid who was seeking unemployment.

“Where are they going to get the money to pay for their rent, pay for food for their children to put on the table,” questioned Annie MacDonald, UE Local, Brandford.

However, the department of labor said it is ready to help those in need.

“The message is we’re trying, and we’re going to get the unemployment benefits out as soon as we can,” said Commissioner Kurt Westby. “It’s not the same as a regular paycheck. It’s a hardship there’s no doubt about it, but we as a collective society have to get through this. It’ll be tough.”

MacDonald represents 135 teachers’ assistants in Branford public schools.

She said hourly workers are some of the hardest hit.

Right now, MacDonald said Branford has not announced plans on whether her union members will be paid while schools are closed.

Those who need to file for unemployment or have questions should visit the department’s website.