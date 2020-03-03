Coronavirus concerns has New Haven school district on full alert

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Massachusetts is the most recent state bordering Connecticut confirming that a person has tested positive for coronavirus.

An emergency meeting held in New Haven Monday night to discuss the school district’s plans if coronavirus makes its way to the Elm City. Officials say all students who are entering into any New Haven school from out-of-state or out of the country are being screened here at the New Haven Department of Health Office.

They also mentioned a task force has been created to work with the New Haven Health Department to monitor the situation closely. They say Connecticut State Department of Education will be the ones to make the call in the case schools need to be closed. Of course, no case has been diagnosed here in our state so we are still some ways away from that action.

Meanwhile on Monday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says to be cautious and prepared, but to not panic. He also says the best ways to protect yourselves are the easiest.

“The Senator, the Governor and I literally just washed our hands before we came in this room,” says U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

