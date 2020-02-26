New Haven to hold coronavirus workshop as local universities pull students from study abroad programs

New HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven’s Mayor Justin Elicker will be hosting a tabletop workshop to talk about the steps the Elm City will take in case the coronavirus spreads to Connecticut.

On Wednesday afternoon, the mayor and city leaders will be discussing actions they can take to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The goal is to have a conversation about public safety and emergency preparedness steps. The workshop will be held at the Emergency Operations Center at the Hall of Records at 12:30 p.m.

This comes as local colleges take action to protect their students.

Fairfield University took action, pulling more than 100 students from a study abroad program in Florence, Italy, as Italy has the most cases right now outside of Asia.

Related: CT universities bring students studying abroad home, suspend abroad classes amid coronavirus concerns

They will not return to campus until March 15th after the Spring recess.

“Since this virus is spreading and it’s very wide-spread, you gotta do what you can. At that point, if you want to have everyone out there, it’s a huge liability,” said John Centopani, Junior at Fairfield University.

Now News 8 has reached out to other Connecticut schools that have Italy study abroad programs. So far, the University of New Haven recommended to students that they fly home. Some are even planning to leave Rome Wednesday.

Yale told us they are advising students and faculty to follow CDC guidelines on travel, which recommends that older adults should consider postponing travel.

UConn has about 100 students there and they haven’t made a decision, which is also what Quinnipiac told us.

We are also waiting to hear back from Wesleyan and Sacred Heart.