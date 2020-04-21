Coronavirus hospitalizations, cases statewide to peak within days, Hartford HealthCare, MIT find

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Data collected by Hartford HealthCare and MIT has been helping predict coronavirus peaks around the world.

According to the latest data, Connecticut is just days away from a statewide peak in cases and hospitalizations.

“We’re still seeing the rise, and I’d like to believe that on 26th, 27th of April we will see the peak; our hospitalization will peak around that time,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford HealthCare.

Dr. Kumar said while Hartford HealthCare is preparing for the peak with beds and PPE for medical staff, they will still have a need for homemade masks.

He said those masks can be given to people who come into the hospital and they can save their equipment and supplies for workers dealing with the sick.

Kumar said they knew the peak was coming and were able to prepare for it because of the model researchers made.

While a decline may be on the way, that does not mean the state will automatically reopen.

Last week, Governor Ned Lamont announced a plan to reopen the state when the timing is right.

Despite recent protests, Lamont said schools, restaurants and other non-essential businesses will stay closed until at least May 20.