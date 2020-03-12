Coronavirus hospitalizations drop once again after one-day increase; cases reach 30,995, deaths hit 2,718

(WTNH) — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have dropped once again following a one-day increase. There are 1,445 people in the hospital — 55 fewer than Tuesday.

State data shows another 374 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 30,995. Another 85 people have died of COVID-19 — 2,718 in total.

In total, 111,447 people in the state have been tested.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 30,995 people tested positive (+374)

– 2,718 people have died (+85)

– 1,445 patients are currently hospitalized (-55)

– 111,447 tests have been reported to the state (+2,804)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0. pic.twitter.com/3P2E3SM7HJ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 6, 2020

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have increased for the first time in nearly two weeks. There are 1,500 people in the hospital — 36 more than Monday.

While Governor Ned Lamont said the increase in hospitalizations is unfortunate, he still plans to reopen parts of the state on May 20.

State data shows another 648 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 30,621. Another 77 people have died of COVID-19 — 2,633 in total.

In total, 108,643 people in the state have been tested.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 30,621 people tested positive (+648)

– 2,633 people have died (+77)

– 1,500 patients are currently hospitalized (+36)

– 108,643 tests have been reported to the state (+3,313)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0. pic.twitter.com/YlhyIC8hSy — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 5, 2020

In the daily briefing, Lamont said summer camps would be allowed to open on June 29 with the proper precautions.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have trended down for 12 days in Connecticut. There are 1,464 people in the hospital — 24 fewer than Sunday.

State data shows another 661 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 29,973. Another 61 people have died of COVID-19 — 2,556 in total.

So far, 105,330 people have been tested in the state.

During a news conference, Governor Ned Lamont said the state is going to soon be getting more PPE — one requirement for the state to reopen on May 20.

Editor’s Note: During the daily briefing, the state said 30,173 people tested positive, later that night, a release said 29,973. The story has been updated to reflect the new number.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Sunday, May 03, Connecticut is seeing an 11th straight day of declining coronavirus hospitalizations.

The governor reported the state now has 1,488 COVID-19-related hospitalizations state-wide (63 down from Saturday), and 2,495-related deaths (59 up from Saturday).

The governor added that the state will have a more comprehensive coronavirus numbers report Monday, including new positive case numbers and test data for both Sunday and Monday.

In a press conference with regional governors early Sunday afternoon, Governor Lamont and Governor Cuomo both warned that, even though some numbers are dropping or slowing down, we are not out of the woods for this pandemic.

Both urged the public to wear masks when they are out in public and keep six feet from people as much as possible to slow and/or stop the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have trended down for the tenth straight day in Connecticut. There are 1,551 people in the hospital — 41 fewer than Friday.

Governor Lamont reports that another 523 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 29,287. Another 97 have died of coronavirus — 2,436 in total.

So far, 102,493 people have been tested in the state.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 29,287 people tested positive (+523)

– 2,436 people have died (+97)

– 1,551 patients are currently hospitalized (-41)

– 102,493 tests have been reported to the state (+2,236)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/Jk7hzCPm1r — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 2, 2020

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have trended down for the ninth straight day in Connecticut. There are 1,592 people in the hospital — 58 fewer than Thursday.

State data shows another 1,064 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 28,764. Another 82 people have died of COVID-19 — 2,339 in total.

So far, 100,257 people have been tested in the state.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 28,764 people tested positive (+1,064)

– 2,339 people have died (+82)

– 1,592 patients are currently hospitalized (-58)

– 100,257 tests have been reported to the state (+3,124)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8VKwjq pic.twitter.com/7sYHdmv7t2 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 1, 2020

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have trended down for the eighth straight day in Connecticut. There are 1,650 people in the hospital — 41 fewer than Wednesday.

State data shows another 933 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 27,700. Another 89 people have died of COVID-19 — 2,257 in total.

So far, 97,133 people have been tested in the state.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 27,700 people tested positive (+933)

– 2,257 people have died (+89)

– 1,650 patients are currently hospitalized (-41)

– 97,133 tests have been reported to the state (+2,315)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/x3ljM0Gbq1 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 30, 2020

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have trended down for the seventh day in Connecticut. There are 1,691 people in the hospital — 41 fewer than Tuesday.

State data shows another 455 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 26,767. Another 79 people have died of COVID-19 — 2,168 in total.

So far, 94,818 people have been tested in the state.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 26,767 people tested positive (+455)

– 2,168 people have died (+79)

– 1,691 patients are currently hospitalized (-41)

– 94,818 tests have been reported to the state (+2,073)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0. pic.twitter.com/MuZA4pFSxq — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 29, 2020

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have trended down for the sixth day in Connecticut. There are 1,732 people in the hospital — 26 fewer than Monday.

State data shows another 315 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 26,312. Another 77 people have died of COVID-19 — 2,089 in total.

So far, 92,745 people have been tested in the state.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 26,312 people tested positive (+315)

– 2,089 people have died (+77)

– 1,732 patients are currently hospitalized (-26)

– 92,745 tests have been reported to the state (+1,999)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0. pic.twitter.com/6TZu3RTBHg — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 28, 2020

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are trending down in Connecticut for the fifth day in a row. On Monday, April 27, Governor Lamont said currently, hospitalizations stand at 1,758 — eight fewer than Sunday.

He said if that trend continues for another 7-10 days, he will talk about slowly reopening parts of the state.

While there is positive news of the horizon, there’s also troubling news. Another 88 died in the state bringing the total to 2,012.

There are 25,997 positive cases in the state — 728 more than Sunday. So far, 90,746 people have been tested.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Sunday the state now has 25,269 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,924 related deaths. Additionally, the state has now seen a fourth straight day of declining hospitalizations.

Gov. Lamont reported on Twitter Sunday afternoon the state now has 1,766 people hospitalized for coronavirus-related symptoms. That is 44 less than Saturday.

“When you take a broad look at the data over the last two weeks, we’ve shown that we can flatten the curve and control the spread of this virus through kinds of social distancing measures that we’ve implemented – but we are not out of the woods yet,” Governor Lamont said.

When it comes to creating an action plan on the steps we should take next, our primary objective needs to focus on not causing any harm to the progress we have made so far, otherwise, our infection and hospitalization rates will go right back up. Our healthcare system has been amazing throughout this pandemic, and we are going to continue working with them to ramp up testing even more, including through antibody tests and contact tracing. This approach is key to getting people back to work and ensuring that workers are adequately protected when they return. – Governor Ned Lamont

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 25,269 people tested positive (+687)

– 1,924 people have died (+62)

– 1,766 patients are currently hospitalized (-44)

– 79,811 people have been tested (+2,209)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0. pic.twitter.com/8Uyp4SVxMF — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 26, 2020

Another 661 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut, bringing the total to 24,582. On Saturday, April 25, Governor Lamont said 98 more people have died of the virus — the total now sits at 1,862.

Hospitalizations saw another drop in three days: 67. There are currently 1,810 in the hospital.

In total, 77,602 people in Connecticut have been tested.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 24,582 people tested positive (+661)

– 1,862 people have died (+98)

– 1,810 patients are currently hospitalized (-67)

– 77,602 people have been tested (+3,564)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0. pic.twitter.com/E0Q1KvpUtY — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 25, 2020

Another 821 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 23,921. On Friday, April 24, Governor Ned Lamont said 125 more people died of the virus — the total now sits at 1,764.

Hospitalizations saw a second drop in two days: 70. Lamont said it’s the largest drop since the pandemic started. There are 1,877 in the hospital.

In total, 74,038 people a have been tested.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 23,921 people tested positive (+821)

– 1,764 people have died (+125)

– 1,877 patients are currently hospitalized (-70)

– 74,038 people have been tested (+2,541)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0. pic.twitter.com/nt1Fjw6iGj — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 24, 2020

Another 631 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 23,100. On Thursday, April 23, Governor Ned Lamont said 95 more people died of the virus — the total now sits at 1,639.

There are 1,947 hospitalizations. In total, 71,497 people a have been tested.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 23,100 people tested positive (+631)

– 1,639 people have died (+95)

– 1,947 patients are currently hospitalized (-25)

– 71,497 people have been tested (+1,579)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8VKwjq. pic.twitter.com/m9RK7xYkz4 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 23, 2020

There are 22,469 positive coronavirus cases in Connecticut as of Wednesday, April 22. Governor Ned Lamont said 121 more people died of the virus bringing the state’s total to 1,544.

Hospitalizations have continued to climb. Twenty-three more people have been admitted — the total now sits at 1,972. In total, 69,918 people in the state have been tested.

According to research by Hartford HealthCare and MIT, the state’s cases and hospitalizations are expected to peak next week.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 22,469 people tested positive (+2,109)

– 1,544 people have died (+121)

– 1,972 people are hospitalized (+23)

– 69,918 patients have been tested (+5,726)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0. pic.twitter.com/nsdXMfMLPR — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 22, 2020

There are 20,360 positive coronavirus cases in Connecticut as of Tuesday, April 21. Officials said 92 more people died of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 1,423.

Thirty more people have been hospitalized — 1,949 total. So far, 64,192 people have been tested.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 20,360 people tested positive (+545)

– 1,423 people have died (+92)

– 1,949 people are hospitalized (+30)

– 64,192 patients have been tested (+1,386)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/iCNaCAKvHi — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 21, 2020

Coronavirus cases are nearing 20,000 in Connecticut. On Monday, April 20, Governor Ned Lamont said there was 19,815 cases — 1,853 more than Sunday.

After two days of a decline in hospitalizations, Lamont said the state saw an increase based on the way the CDC defines COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Currently, 1,919 people are in the hospital, which is up 18 from the day before.

Hospitalizations back up slightly after going down for two days — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) April 20, 2020

The state now has 1,331 deaths related to the virus — 204 more than Sunday. So far, 62,806 people have been tested for COVID-19.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 19,815 people tested positive (+1,853)

– 1,331 people have died (+204)

– 1,919 people are hospitalized (+18)

– 62,806 patients have been tested (+3,047)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/1MAqPy3Yvg — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 20, 2020

Sunday, April 19, Governor Ned Lamont announced the state now has 17,962 positive cases of coronavirus, and 1,127 people have died as a result of the virus.

The state saw another day of decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 37 less than Saturday.

Lamont reports nearly 60,000 people so far have been tested for the virus.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 17,962 people tested positive (+412)

– 1,127 people have died (+41)

– 1,901 people are hospitalized (-37)

– 59,759 patients have been tested (+1,546)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/VrmMQfMGnJ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 19, 2020

On Saturday, April 18, Governor Lamont announced a one-day decline in hospitalizations due to coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began in Connecticut. There are 1,938 current hospitalizations, down eight from the previous report.

“This is providing us with some hope, and is a sign that our social distancing measures are having an impact,” said Governor Lamont. “But one day of data alone does not mean we are out of the woods and can return to life as normal. Many of our hospitals and nursing homes remain under great stress, and our front line workers continue to battle this virus around the clock. But we have shown that with proper measures in place, we can slow down the spread of the virus.”

Altogether, 58,213 people in the state have been tested. Since Friday’s report, 741 more people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 17,550. Another 50 people died; that total is now at 1,086.

For the first time since the start of this pandemic, today we saw the number of COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals decline. This is providing us with some hope, and is a sign that our social distancing measures are having an impact. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 18, 2020

On Friday, April 17, 925 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 16,809. Another 65 people died; the total now sits at 1,036.

Twenty more have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,946. All together, 55,462 people in the state have been tested.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 16,809 people tested positive (+925)

– 1,946 patients are hospitalized (+20)

– 1,036 fatalities (+65)

– 55,462 patients tested (+2,340)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/Vb89EO8rPj — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 17, 2020

On Thursday, April 16, 1,129 more people in Connecticut tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total in the state to 15,884.

Another 103 people died of the virus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 971.

Governor Lamont also said 1,926 patients are hospitalized, which is 18 more than Wednesday.

So far, 53,122 patients have been tested in the state.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 15,884 people have tested positive for COVID-19 (+1,129)

– 1,926 patients are hospitalized (+18)

– 971 fatalities (+103)

– 53,122 patients tested (+2,979)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/ptMIWPTU04 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 16, 2020

Coronavirus cases and deaths by CT county – 04 16 20

On Wednesday, April 15, 766 more positive COVID-19 tests were reported in the state, bringing the total to 14,755. Another 197 people died of the virus. Coronavirus-related deaths now sit at 868.

Officials said 1,908 people are hospitalized with the virus — 129 more than Tuesday. So far, 50,143 people have been tested.

On Tuesday, April 14, the state announced 23 more residents died of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 671. Since Monday, 608 more people tested positive for the virus; the state’s total now stands at 13,989.

Officials said 19 more people are hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,779.

All together, 45,841 people have been tested in the state.

UPDATE: Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut



– 13,989 people have tested positive for COVID-19 (+608)

– 1,779 patients are hospitalized (+19)

– 671 fatalities (+23)

– 45,841 patients tested (+1,532)



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/LCKrOadkFB — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 14, 2020

On Monday, April 13, the state announced 13,381 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — 1,346 more since Sunday. There have been 602 death — 48 more than the day before — and 1,760 hospitalizations, which is up by 106.

So far, 44,309 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state.

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, Connecticut has 1,346 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 13,381.



1,760 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 602 fatalities.



More than 44,309 patients have been tested.



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/kYhopBwK2G — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 13, 2020

On Sunday, April 12, Govenor Ned Lamont reported 12,035 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — 525 more since Saturday. There have been 554 deaths — 60 more than the day prior. There are now 1,654 current hospitalizations.

The state has administered 41,220 tests so far.

🆕UPDATE: Connecticut has 525 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 12,035.



1,654 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 554 fatalities.



More than 41,220 patients have been tested.



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/Bh0P5Z8iQk — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 12, 2020

CT County Numbers: 04 12 20

On Saturday, April 11, Governor Ned Lamont reported 11,150 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — more than 972 since Friday. There have been 494 deaths — 46 more than the day prior. There are now 1,593 current hospitalizations.

The state has administered 39,831 tests so far.

🆕UPDATE: Connecticut has 972 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 11,510.



1,593 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 494 fatalities.



More than 39,831 patients have been tested.



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8VKwjq pic.twitter.com/WkFtSRCBwf — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 11, 2020

On Friday, April 10, Governor Ned Lamont reported 10,538 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — 754 more than Thursday. There have been 448 deaths — 68 more than the day prior — and 1,562 hospitalizations.

The state has administered 36,288 tests so far.

🆕UPDATE: Connecticut has 754 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 10,538.



1,562 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 448 fatalities.



More than 36,288 patients have been tested.



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/Xfym3R33JR — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 10, 2020

On Thursday, April 9, Governor Ned Lamont reported 9,784 people have tested positive for COVID-19 — that is up 1,003 from Wednesday. There have been 380 deaths — 45 more than Wednesday — and 1,464 hospitalizations — 46 more than the day before.

So far, 33,502 people have been tested in the state.

🆕UPDATE: Connecticut has 1,003 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 9,784.



1,464 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 380 fatalities.



More than 33,502 patients have been tested.



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/1jClexkq7U — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 9, 2020

Lamont also said that 41% of patients hospitalized with coronavirus have been discharged.

To date, approximately 41% of people who have been admitted to Connecticut hospitals for reasons related to COVID-19 have been discharged. pic.twitter.com/e2doXjjlXb — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 9, 2020

It was also announced that schools, bars and restaurants would not be open until May 20 at the earliest. Officials said the graduating class of 2020 will get their chance at a graduation ceremony, it will just be later than planned.

On Wednesday, April 8, the state reported 335 people have died from coronavirus in Connecticut, and 1,418 have been hospitalized.

Governor Ned Lamont reported that, to date, more than 31,700 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories.

🆕UPDATE: Connecticut has 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 8,871.



1,418 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 335 fatalities.



More than 31,700 patients have been tested.



For more data sets, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/yfVeIxtTYR — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 8, 2020

On Tuesday, April 07, Governor Ned Lamont reported 7,781 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and 277 people have died as a result of the virus.

More than 29,036 patients have been tested in the state.

Hospitalizations for the virus are up by 87 net patients, for a total of 1,308 in the state. The governor says the numbers are slightly slowing down, saying, “We seem to be flattening out….only thanks to strict social distancing.” Gov. Lamont added that the flattening curve of patients being hospitalized is helping healthcare workers to handle the influx of coronavirus patients.

In terms of counties across the state, ‘hot zones’ continue to include New Haven and Fairfield Counties.

UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 875 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the total to 7,781.



1,308 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 277 fatalities.



More than 29,036 patients have been tested.https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/69WBxQLz3u — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 7, 2020

For more information: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/CTDPHCOVID19summary4072020.pdf?la=en

On Monday, April 06, Governor Ned Lamont reported 6, 906 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and 206 people have died.

The number of patients currently hospitalized for the virus is 1, 221. The number of people tested for the virus in the state is 26,886.

Fairfield County continues to lead the state in cases (3,719) and deaths (101). Almost 3X New Haven County, which has the next highest number of cases (1,468) and deaths (41).

UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 1,231 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the total to 6,906.



1,221 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 206 fatalities.



More than 26,686 patients have been tested.https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/JFxiYTGYY5 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 6, 2020

On Sunday, April 05, Governor Ned Lamont reported 5,675 people in the state have tested positive for the highly-contagious COVID-19, 189 have died of the virus, and 1,140 are currently hospitalized.

The numbers indicate that there are 399 additional positive cases of coronavirus since Saturday.

More than 23,270 patients in Connecticut have been tested for the virus.

The largest concentration of positive cases and deaths remains Fairfield County.

For further details: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/CTDPHCOVID19summary4052020.pdf?la=en

UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 399 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the total to 5,675.



1,142 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 189 fatalities.



More than 23,270 patients have been tested.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/gUdaUzPZOL — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 5, 2020

On Saturday, April 04, Governor Lamont reported 33 people died of coronavirus in Connecticut in the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths in the state to 165. Governor Lamont said there are now 5,276 positive cases in the state, and 1,033 are hospitalized.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the Elm City is now 181, with six confirmed deaths.

UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 362 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the total to 5,276.



1,033 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 165 fatalities.



More than 22,029 patients have been tested.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/RaxIWp4wVL — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 4, 2020

On Friday 19 more people died of coronavirus in Connecticut, bringing the total to 131. He said there were 4914 positive cases, and that 909 were hospitalized.

UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 1,090 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the total to 4,914.



909 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 131 fatalities.



More than 20,015 patients have been tested.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/yvXBcKTGbq — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 3, 2020

Governor Ned Lamont reported Thursday that there were 267 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 3,824.

There were also 27 additional deaths, bringing the total of Coronavirus-related fatalities in the state to 112.

Lamont did stress on Thursday that the percent of positive results compared to tests done in the state was lower than in recent days during the pandemic.

There are currently 827 patients hospitalized in the state with Coronavirus-related illnesses.

As of Thursday, Trinity Health of New England has tested 4,934 people for coronavirus, and so far, 789 of those tests came back positive.

Governor Ned Lamont reported Wednesday that there were 429 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 3,567.

There are also 16 more deaths, bringing the fatalities total to 85.

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 429 Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total to 3,557.



766 people have been hospitalized and there have been 85 fatalities.



More than 16,600 tests have been conducted statewide.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/4Wtvq6jkCk — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020

Additionally, 766 people have been hospitalized and 6,600 tests have been conducted statewide.

He also announced that he’s teaming up with the state’s long care facilities that house the elderly to try to keep people safe from the virus. The plan calls for setting up special areas for people who test positive. Those test negative could be voluntarily moved to other facilities. They are looking for a new space that could be used to keep positive patients away from healthy ones.

Governor Ned Lamont confirmed Tuesday, March 31, 69 residents in the state have died of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, The North Haven Police Department announced nine residents tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total in the state to 3,137.

Since Monday, 557 new cases have been confirmed in Connecticut and, in the last 24 hours, 16 people have died. 17 deaths were reported Tuesday that had not yet been reported over the course of the last two weeks.

The governor’s office reports 608 people have been hospitalized with the virus and 15,600 tests have been conducted statewide.

Fairfield County continues to lead the state in positive cases.

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 557 Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total to 3,128.



608 people have been hospitalized and there have been 69 fatalities.



More than 15,600 tests have been conducted statewide.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/1uipmXxTxU — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 31, 2020

The governor confirmed that as of Monday, March 30, 2,571 CT residents have tested positive (587 up since Sunday), and 36 people in the state have died of the virus.

The virus has hospitalized 517 people, so far.

Lamont reported Monday, New Haven County is now catching up with Fairfield County numbers.

So far, 14,600 tests have been conducted state-wide. Based on the numbers, the governor said the positive tests come to about 21% of the people tested.

The largest age group testing positive is individuals 40-69. The most deaths are those age 80+.

The cities with the most cases of the virus are Danbury and Norwalk.

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 578 Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total to 2,571.



517 people have been hospitalized and there have been 36 fatalities.



More than 14,600 tests have been conducted statewide.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/vY7vWAJXYH — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 30, 2020

On Sunday, March 29, Governor Ned Lamont confirmed 34 people have died in Connecticut as a result of the coronavirus, 469 have tested positive since Saturday, and 404 individuals are hospitalized with the virus.

On Monday, officials confirmed a Connecticut Valley Hospital employee and two DCF workers tested positive for coronavirus.

In total, there have been 11,900 people have been tested.

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 469 Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total to 1,993.



404 people have been hospitalized and there have been 34 fatalities.



More than 11,900 tests have been performed statewide.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/fdExkrzk2c — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 29, 2020

On Saturday, March 28, Governor Lamont confirmed 33 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus, and 233 more Connecticut residents have tested positive, bringing the total to 1,524.

205 people in Connecticut have been hospitalized.

As of Friday, March 27, 27 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus, and 279 more Connecticut residents have tested positive, bringing the total to 1,291.

Governor Ned Lamont says that 173 people have been hospitalized and more than 8,400 Covid-19 tests have been performed statewide.

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 279 Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total to 1,291.



173 people have been hospitalized and there have been 27 fatalities.



More than 8,400 tests have been performed statewide.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/3VNspGtcyI — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 27, 2020

Below is a county breakdown of positive coronavirus tests:

Fairfield County: 752

Hartford County: 189

Litchfield County: 52

Middlesex County: 25

New Haven County: 222

New London County: 15

Tolland County: 33

Windham County: 3

As of Thursday, March 26, 21 people have died in Connecticut as a result of the coronavirus, and 1012 have tested positive and 125 have been hospitalized.

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 137 Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total to 1,012.



125 people have been hospitalized and there have been 21 fatalities.



More than 6,500 tests have been performed statewide.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8VKwjq pic.twitter.com/ZfTWjhZbd6 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 26, 2020

Below is a county breakdown of positive coronavirus tests:

Fairfield County: 607

Hartford County: 138

Litchfield County: 44

Middlesex County: 18

New Haven County: 156

New London County: 13

Tolland County: 33

Windham County:3

During a news conference, Governor Ned Lamont said tests will first be given to those with critical symptoms and are in the hospital then it will be first responders.

He also said that people need to keep gathers to five or less. For example, five people may take a walk together but they need to practice social distancing.

Lamont said he will temporarily suspend the 10 cent tax on single-use grocery bags. It is not clear when the tax will be lifted.

As of Wednesday, March 25, 19 people have died in Connecticut as a result of the coronavirus, and 875 have tested positive.

Below is a county breakdown of positive coronavirus tests:

Fairfield County: 546

New Haven County: 127

Hartford County: 116

Litchfield County: 33

Tolland County: 27

Middlesex County: 15

New London County: 9

Windham County: 2

The hot-spot remains Fairfield County.

RELATED: American Red Cross needs your help: Here’s where to donate blood across the state

The most affected age group is individuals age 50-59, and the least affected age group is children age 10 and younger.

To see the stats yourself from Governor Ned Lamont, click here.

As of Tuesday, March 24, 12 people have died of coronavirus in the state, 618 have tested positive and 71 have been hospitalized.

Below is a county breakdown of positive coronavirus tests:

Fairfield County: 384

Hartford County: 88

Litchfield County: 22

Middlesex County: 8

New Haven County: 89

New London County: 6

Tolland County: 19

Windham County: 2

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, an additional 203 Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total to 618.



71 people are hospitalized and there have been 12 fatalities.



To date, more than 5,300 tests have been conducted statewide.



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/CYs4jZDsUn — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 24, 2020

As of Monday, March 23, 10 people have died of coronavirus in Connecticut and 415 have tested positive.

As of Monday, 4,500 tests have been conducted across the state.

Approximately 54 people have been hospitalized.

Drive-through testing sites have been added at 5 more hospitals, bringing the statewide total of these alternate testing locations to 21.

Below is a county breakdown of positive coronavirus tests:

Fairfield County: 270

Hartford County: 61

Litchfield County: 13

Middlesex County: 8

New Haven County: 41

New London County: 4

Tolland County: 16

Windham County: 2

Governor Lamont announced Sunday evening that 104 more Connecticut residents tested positive for the highly-contagious COVID-19, bringing the state total to 327.

Breakdown of cases per county:

Fairfield County: 208

Hartford County: 54

Litchfield County: 12

Middlesex County: 6

New Haven County: 29

New London County: 3

Tolland County: 14

Windham County: 1

UPDATE: Since yesterday, 104 more #CT residents tested positive for #COVID19.



Fairfield County: 208

Hartford County: 54

Litchfield County: 12

Middlesex County: 6

New Haven County: 29

New London County: 3

Tolland County: 14

Windham County: 1

TOTAL: 327



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/2lZkIqRAA2 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 22, 2020

Two new cases were reported Sunday in New Haven: the city’s first pediatric patient – age 10 – and a homeless man who was being treated for the virus and ran from the hospital. Police later found him.

New Britain’s Mayor Erin Stewart confirmed the city had their first positive case of COVID-19. The individual was treated at UConn Health and released to quarantine in their home for 14 days with their family.

Newtown’s First Selectman Dan Rosenthal announced in a phone call that a Newtown resident tested positive and is recovering at home under self-quarantine.

After the governor’s statewide update, the Town of Groton Police Department said a 52-year-old female resident was diagnosed with COVID-19. Old Saybrook also confirmed their first case Sunday evening and were not included in the 327 total from the governor’s office earlier in the day.

RELATED: New Haven two new cases of coronavirus: first pediatric case, homeless man who left hospital against medical recommendation

Governor Ned Lamont announced Saturday evening that 29 more Connecticut residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 223.

Here is a breakdown of the cases per county:

Fairfield County: 140

Hartford County: 35

Litchfield County: 11

Middlesex County: 6

New Haven County: 24

New London County: 1

Tolland County: 5

Windham County: 1

A fifth death has also been reported, the first in Tolland County. The individual has been identified as a man in his 80’s who was a resident at a nursing home in Stafford Springs. He received treatment at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

According to Lamont’s office, more than 3,100 people have been tested in both state and private laboratories. Forty-three people have been hospitalized.

The Uncas Health District confirmed the first positive case in their district, a 43-year-old male Norwich resident. All eight counties in Connecticut have reported cases.

Governor Ned Lamont has announced that as of Friday, March 20, there are 194 confirmed coronavirus cases and four fatalities due to the virus in Connecticut.

Here is a breakdown of the cases per county:

Fairfield County: 122

Hartford County: 29

Litchfield County: 8

Middlesex County 5

New Haven County: 23

Tolland County: 4

Windham County: 2

On Friday, it was also announced that West Hartford, Enfield and East Lyme all their first confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A Bristol Health employee tested positive for COVID-19. The company said the person is not a Bristol resident and is at home on self-quarantine.

Staff is working to notify those who were working closely with the individual and plans to launch employee screenings.

Enfield Town Manager Christoper Bromson confirmed Enfield’s first positive case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 160.

Here is a breakdown of the cases per county:

Fairfield County: 102

Hartford County: 19

Litchfield County: 7

Middlesex County 3

New Haven County: 23

Tolland County: 4

Windham County: 2

According to Enfield Town Manager Bromson, the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 involves a 26-year-old Enfield resident. Some of those other cases include four Hartford police officers, six Bridgeport residents and Meriden’s first resident, which were all announced earlier Thursday.

There have been two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

On Wednesday, March 18, Governor Ned Lamont announced Connecticut had its first coronavirus death: an 88-year-old man.

There are currently 96 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Fairfield County: 69

Hartford County: 1 1

1 Litchfield County: 5

Middlesex County 1

New Haven County: 10

Governor Ned Lamont has announced on Tuesday afternoon that 68 Connecticut residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, March 17 the total number of patients who tested positive (including presumptive positive) is 68.

Fairfield County: 48

Hartford County: 7

Litchfield County: 5

New Haven County: 8

On Tuesday, Madison officials announced that a student attending Grove School, who lives in the New York area, tested positive for COVID-19. That student was isolated and sent home.

According to the State’s Chief Epidemiologist, Dr. Cartter, the number of infected is likely much higher than the current number recorded, and that with more testing centers opening the number of positive cases are likely to spike.

The governor reiterated that though several hospitals in the state are holding coronavirus testing stations, only those with doctor prescriptions can drive through.

Dr. Matthew Cartter with the Connecticut Department of Public Health said staff at hospitals in the state are working hard around the clock.

“Not very far away from here in Greenwich Connecticut, in Greenwich Hospital, they are working 24/7; the doctors nurses and others haven’t been sleeping for days, they are totally full, same with Danberry and Bridgeport Hospital,” he said.

Lamont also said state officials are trying to figure out how to get more hospital staff and beds.

“Our team is looking at facilities when it comes to university dorms, when it comes to hotel space, we think we have enough capacity, but we are thinking a little bit about the outside mash type units which will be easier drive-by clinics.”

WEB EXTRA: Governor Lamont full update on the state’s response to coronavirus Tuesday, March 17

Waterbury has confirmed the city’s first positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 68.

The Director of Emergency Management confirms to News 8 that a woman in her late twenties has tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman was referred by her doctor to get tested at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury and her test came back positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said that 200 employees of Nuvance Health may have come into contact with coronavirus and are staying home for quarantine. Several of those hospitals are in Connecticut — one of which is in Danbury where a worker who lived in New York state tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Lamont signed another executive order Monday.

Monday’s order takes the following actions beginning 8 p.m. Monday, March 16:

Revises the previously enacted prohibition on large gatherings to a capacity of 50 people, and adds religious gatherings to the list of activities subject to the limit.

Limits restaurants to non-alcoholic beverage and take-out/delivery services only.

Requires closure of on-site operations at off-track betting facility operations.

Requires closure of gyms, fitness studios, and movie theaters.

Drive-through testing has been approved at seven Connecticut hospitals.

Healthcare providers are being granted a streamlined approval process to accelerate the availability of COVID-19-related treatment and services.

State Department of Education has been working with school districts on developing distance learning plans, as well as ensuring students have access to nutritious meals.

Governor Lamont announced Sunday he is issuing a full closure of all public schools beginning Tuesday, March 17 for at least two weeks to mitigate the spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus.

RELATED: Governor closes all CT public schools to mitigate extension of coronavirus spread, State to offer telehealth, telelearning

Last Sunday, six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Connecticut.

One of the new cases in CT is a faculty member at Eastern Connecticut State University.

RELATED: ECSU reports faculty member has tested positive for coronavirus

Another patient tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday is a Hartford man in his 50s.

RELATED: UConn Health patient, Hartford resident tests positive for COVID-19, mayor closes City Hall

On Saturday, there were 20 people in Connecticut who tested positive for coronavirus.

Two of the new cases are residents of Norwalk and New Haven. A third new case, identified this weekend, is a male who was treated at UConn Health.

Below is a list of cases in the state:

Wilton resident, age: 40/50s New Canaan man, age: 65 Westport woman, age: 50/60s Stamford woman, age: 60s (recently returned from Italy) Stratford child, age: school-age Bethlehem woman, age: 30s Bethlehem man, age: 60s Westport woman, age: 40s Darien man, age: 50s Greenwich man, age: 40s Greenwich man, age: 20s Rocky Hill woman, age: 80s Norwalk man, age: 40s New Haven Resident Hartford man, age: 50s ECSU faculty member Waterbury woman, age: 20s *According to state authorities, Connecticut has 42 positive cases of Coronavirus as of 03/17/20*

On Saturday, Governor Lamont signed an executive order, which declares the following:

Relaxes in-person open meeting requirements to minimize large gatherings, with safeguards to provide remote public access;

Allows pharmacists to compound and sell hand sanitizer;

Waives requirements for pharmacists to use certain personal protective equipment when working with non-hazardous, sterile compounds;

Authorizes refunds of liquor permit fees for special events that have since been canceled;

Waives face-to-face interview requirements for Temporary Family Assistance;

Authorizes the Commissioner of Early Childhood to waive certain licensing and other requirements to maintain and increase the availability of childcare; and

Authorizes the Office of Health Strategy to waive Certificates of Need and other requirements to ensure adequate availability of healthcare resources and facilities.

Effective Monday, March 16, Shoreline East and Hartford Line will be changing their service schedule. More details here.

Hartford HealthCare and Mayor Luke Bronin announced Hartford had its first positive case Friday night. The person is a woman from Rocky Hill, who is in her 80s. She is being treated at Hartford Hospital.

Earlier, Griffin Health Services in Derby said a community-based physician tested positive for coronavirus.

“This physician was not in his office and did not see patients in the 24-hour period prior to exhibiting symptoms; therefore, public health officials determined that no action is needed with regard to the physician’s patients or office staff at this time,” officials said in a news release. “The physician is being quarantined consistent with health officials’ recommendations.”

It is unclear at this time if that case was included in the numbers earlier in the day.

RELATED: Person associated with Mystic day care tests positive for coronavirus

For the first time, the data included tests from both the DPH State Laboratory and private laboratories.

from @GovNedLamont : The Connecticut DPH State Laboratory has confirmed three additional individuals have tested positive. In total, 95 individuals have been tested at the State Laboratory: 6 positive and 89 negative. @WTNH @ctcapitolreport — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) March 12, 2020

Schools across the state are taking precautions and are closing to do a deep clean.

For the full list of schools closing around the state, click here.

Lamont said in light of the extent of the outbreak, he has now signed an executive order that prohibits all gatherings across the state with more than 250 people. This applies to all social and recreational activities including community, civic, leisure, sports, parades, concerts, festivals, movie screenings, conventions, fundraisers, and similar activities.

In response to #COVID19 and the emergency declarations that I signed earlier this week, today I signed an executive order that will take five actions to protect people in Connecticut from exposure. (1/6)



Read the executive order: https://t.co/n7DXozVBoN pic.twitter.com/9fKYvqPSq2 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 12, 2020

Additionally, as schools continue to close across the state, Lamont has modified a state law requiring schools to be in session for 180 days or by June 30, 2020, at the latest.

The executive order also modifies visitor restrictions in all nursing and convalescent homes in the state by clarifying what visitors must be allowed to protect the health of residents.

In addition, the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) can now extend licensing renewal deadlines to reduce large crowds at DMV branches and relaxes restrictions on certain trucks carrying relief supplies. The DMV is ordering a 90-day extension on all license renewals.

@GovNedLamont The DMV is ordering a 90-day extension on all license renewals. @WTNH @ctcapitolreport — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) March 12, 2020

The governor’s order also relaxes attendance rules for police academy trainees.

@GovNedLamont exec. order = No events in state with > 250 people; Modifies state law requiring schools to be in for 180 days; Clarifies visitor restrictions at all nursing homes; DMV to extend renewal deadlines to reduce crowds; Relaxes attendance rules for police academy @WTNH — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) March 12, 2020

At a press conference Thursday, Dr. Cartter, the State’s Chief Epidemiologist, also announced that Quest Diagnostics and LabCorps are now up and running to test patients for COVID-19 with a doctor’s order. Prior to this expansion, he said, his state lab was limited to five researchers testing around 40-60 patient kits per day. He says local hospitals are set to follow suit.

Governor Lamont also announced the launch of a new Connecticut joint information center to provide information on the state’s response to COVID-19. The JIC is intended to provide school districts, hospitals, municipalities, medical providers, the business community, and others with a resource they can use to find specific information on the state’s response to the outbreak.

It can be contacted around the clock by calling (860) 754-8342.