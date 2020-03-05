Coronavirus impacting Communion, Holy Water use at Catholic churches in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Archdiocese of Hartford has recommended that all the Catholic churches in the state follow new safety guidelines due to coronavirus concerns.

Worshipers who came to mass at St. Joseph noticed the Holy Water basin was empty at the entrance.

Mary Aglieco said, “I went looking for it today myself and I always put my fingers in there.”

Communion from the cup has been suspended and the Archdiocese of Hartford also recommended holy communion wafers be given in the hand — not by mouth.

Juan Miguel Betancourt the Auxiliary Bishop at the Archdiocese of Hartford said, “Communion on the tongue is being discouraged so it is now encouraged that people receive communion on the hand for the time being.”

The new coronavirus etiquette at mass — like the rest of the world — is no handshakes.

Auxiliary Bishop Betancourt said, “Avoid handshaking for the sign of peace. A nod or a now or waving of the hand would be enough.”

“Nobody around me shook hands and so I didn’t,” added Una Woods.

During the mass was a prayer for those infected with the coronavirus and health care workers.

Church leaders urge people who have flu-like symptoms or are feeling sick not go to mass or other church gatherings.

“It is understandable that we have our own commitment with the Lord to every Sunday go to church worship as a community, but when we are sick, the obligation is suspended because of a health issue and it is for the benefit of everybody,” Auxiliary Bishop Betancourt said.