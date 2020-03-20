Closings
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus impacts families hit hard by casino closures

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, New London became the final Connecticut county with a confirmed Coronavirus case. But, even before that, the virus was impacting families in the eastern part of the state.

News 8’s Lisa Carberg spoke by FaceTime with a high school student in Mystic, whose family has been impacted by the Coronavirus.

Elyse lost her job as a home health aid, and her father has been furloughed from a casino job due to the temporary closure brought on by Coronavirus concerns.

She tells News 8 that the process of filing for unemployment was made much more difficult by the fact that so many people have been forced to apply at the same time. She also says that she knows of many other families that are now relying on public assistance during this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How Coronavirus is impacting families hit hard by casino closures

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How Coronavirus is impacting families hit hard by casino closures"

1st Coronavirus Case in New London County

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1st Coronavirus Case in New London County"

Norwich restaurant finds success during coronavirus outbreak by selling toilet paper

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich restaurant finds success during coronavirus outbreak by selling toilet paper"

New London, Norwich city halls close to the public, employees operating by phone inside

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New London, Norwich city halls close to the public, employees operating by phone inside"

Mystic restaurant owner gives tips, 50% of gift card sales to employees out of work during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic restaurant owner gives tips, 50% of gift card sales to employees out of work during coronavirus outbreak"

CT day cares deep cleaning to protect children, staff from coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT day cares deep cleaning to protect children, staff from coronavirus"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss