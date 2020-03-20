Coronavirus impacts families hit hard by casino closures

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, New London became the final Connecticut county with a confirmed Coronavirus case. But, even before that, the virus was impacting families in the eastern part of the state.

News 8’s Lisa Carberg spoke by FaceTime with a high school student in Mystic, whose family has been impacted by the Coronavirus.

Elyse lost her job as a home health aid, and her father has been furloughed from a casino job due to the temporary closure brought on by Coronavirus concerns.

She tells News 8 that the process of filing for unemployment was made much more difficult by the fact that so many people have been forced to apply at the same time. She also says that she knows of many other families that are now relying on public assistance during this time.