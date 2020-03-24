Coronavirus outbreak highlights need for food banks, pantries

(WTNH) — Soup kitchens and food pantries help people year round, but with the recent coronavirus outbreak it seems Connecticut residents need them more than ever.

Laura Dean-Frazier is a manager at the Old Saybrook location of the Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries.

“I know there was 129 families that came last week and we feel that that number is probably going to go up tomorrow,” said Laura Dean-Frazier.

While the pantry is still operating, there have been changes to ensure safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dean-Frazier explained, as of Monday, they have pre-bagged the food for guests so all they have to do is pick up a bag and put it in their car. Minimal interaction to adhere to the governor’s ‘social-distancing’ orders and prevent the spread of the virus.

Right now the pantry has enough food to sustain the growing need, but Dean-Frazier isn’t sure how long that will last.

“At this point we feel lucky that we have enough to give out to people,” said Dean-Frazier. “But there is that concern about will we be able to keep getting enough and sustain giving out food to everyone.”

Shoreline notes that there are ways that the public can help.

“Getting the word out, making non-perishable donations to our food pantries, not just ours but all of them,” said Executive Director Amy Hollis. “And obviously donations help us now and into the future as we continue to feed people as long as there is a need.”

Food donations can be made at the local Stop & Shop and Big Y where there are designated bins or can be dropped off at the pantry itself.

Monetary donations can be made by mail, online or in person and pantry locations and hours can be found on their website and Facebook page.