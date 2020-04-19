Coronavirus patient talks about rapid COVID-19 testing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first rapid COVID-19 testing site is up and running next to the Jordan’s Furniture building on Long Wharf Drive in New Haven and Governor Ned Lamont isn’t the only one happy to see it there.

“I hope this is the first of others that we’ll be able to have in Connecticut,” the governor said. “Being able to get the test results in less than 15 minutes is how we’re going to lick this virus.”

For Warren Leach, being able to get quick results is significant. He shared with News8 the emotions he felt as he was waiting to find out if he tested positive for COVID-19 at a different testing site in Waterbury.

He did. He says those 24 hours waiting were tough.

“For someone like myself, you’re going to have anxiety anyway, the not knowing,” Leach said. “But, I always say having the information is better than not having it and this is not one of those things that avoidance helps.”

Leach tells News8 being able to get results faster at this new rapid testing site can better prepare people for the fight that lies ahead.

“I think it’s an amazing step forward and a great resource to have,” added Leach. “The sooner you know, the sooner you can track the other people who are sick, the sooner you can track the people they’ve been in contact with.”

Governor Lamont also adds — the sooner the state can start to move on from this.

“We’re going to get Connecticut back to work by knowing it’s safe to get back to work,” the governor said.

Leach has a message for all of us:

“Stop fooling around,” Leach said. “Go home, put your kids in the house, and if you don’t need to go anywhere don’t go anywhere. Because the one way you will know for sure that you will not catch this thing and you will not transmit it is if you are in the house isolated.”

They’re using the new Abbott ID Now COVID-19 tests. The hope is the new CVS COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site will be able to handle between 750 and 1,000 tests each day. But, you can’t just show up. You have to pre register for an appointment. To do that and for the site hours of operation, log onto cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

All of the tests are free.