Coronavirus peaks: When each county is estimated to see its max virus-related hospitalizations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During his daily briefing on Friday, Governor Ned Lamont said he believes he and state health officials have mapped out what peak coronavirus hospitalizations will look like for each county.

He said the peaks are estimated if residents maintain proper social distancing.

Below is are four major county breakdowns:

Fairfield County: Mid-April

New Haven County: Early May (May 10)

Hartford County: Mid-May (May 24)

Eastern counties: Mid-May 

The governor said the apex of each peak should be less and less for each county; however, he did not mention the numbers of hospitalizations there would be.

Lamont said with New Haven County following about two weeks behind Fairfield County — the two most prominent peaks — it gives officials a way to divvy up resources.

“You’ll see that gives us a little bit of planning room in terms of how we allocate resources between hospitals,” he said while explaining the graph.

Estimates also suggest that the state will need 12,000 beds for COVID-19 patients, as well as 4,000 ventilators. So far, the state only has 1,000 machines.

As of Friday, April 3, 20,015 people have tested positive for the virus; 4,914 of those tests have come back positive, with 909 being hospitalized. There have been 131 deaths.

For more information on testing in the state, visit the state’s website.

